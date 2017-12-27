An officer from the National Safety Transport Authority [NTSA] inspects a vehicle along Waiyaki Way, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO

Kenyans online have listed down songs one should sing while cruising at high speeds this festive season.

The list was initiated after hundreds of fatalities were recorded on roads across the country this December.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has recently stepped up its campaign against rogue motorists, with emphasis to curb drunk driving, speeding and overloading.

NTSA Director-General Francis Meja said the crackdown will be intensified to curb to reckless driving and carelessness by pedestrians.

Here is a list of songs motorists should sing while driving back to the city according to Kenyans online.

– At 60km/h – “It is Well With My Soul”

– At 80km/h – “God will Take Care of Me.”

– At 100km/h – “Guide Me Oh Thou Great Redeemer.”

– At 120km/h – “Nearer My God to Thee.

– At 140km/h – “This World Is Not My Home.”

– At 160km/h – “Lord, I Am Coming Home.”

– At 180km/h – “I Fly Away…”

– At 200km/h – “I Have Decided To Follow Jesus…”

– At 220km/h – “Take my life…”



