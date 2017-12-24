Jackson Muriuki Ndegwa, 94, and his wife Agnes Njeri, 91, pose for a photo outside Gachika PCEA church in Nyeri County after they exchanged their vows on December 23, 2017. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI.

If there’s something we can learn from Jackson Muriuki and Agnes Njeri, it is that it’s never too late to say “I do.”

On Saturday, 94-year-old Muriuki and Njeri, 93, vowed to love, to hold and to cherish each other until death do them apart.

The old couple walked down the aisle at Gachika PCEA church in Nyeri on Saturday after 63 years of living together.

Mr Muriuki, a former police officer, was resplendent in a blue suit, while Ms Njeri, in a white bridal gown bridal veil, was a sight for the sore eyes.

The roughly 200 guests who attended the colourful event couldn’t have asked for a better one.

The smile on Ms Njeri face said it all: This was easily one of the greatest moments of her long life.

The event was presided over by Reverend Ignatious Kang’ang’i Gitonga, who said the elderly couple’s move was a lesson to the young couples that “you can love your spouse genuinely.”

With them was the best man Zacharia Githinji and his wife Grace Waithiegeni who was the bridesmaid.

Surrounded by more than 21 grandchildren and several great grandchildren, the elderly couple was all smiles at the reception venue feeding each other cake.

On why he had taken more than half a century to walk down the aisle, Mr Muriuki said he wanted first to ensure all his children are educated and achieve their aspirations.

“I was of the opinion that my children first school to the highest levels before we conduct a formal wedding,” said Mr Muriuki.

All his children have degrees in various fields from medicine to business to agriculture.

Mr Muriuki advised young men to protect and respect their marriages as he called on those who have not formalised theirs to do so.

Their daughter Jennifer Muriuki ensured the event went down in style. Dr Muriuki said the couple first got married in 1954 in a customary union and were blessed with ten children.

“They have been aspiring to have a church wedding and as their children we could only make their wishes come true. We facilitated everything so that they could realise their dreams,” said Dr Muriuki.