National Treasury CS Henry Rotich(left) and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge at a past press briefing at Treasury building. PHOTO | FILE
By DAVID MWERE
Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich shocked Senators on Wednesday with a rare admission that the government has no money.
To deal with the problem, the government will review its expenditure by way of a supplementary budget that will review the Division of Revenue Act 2017 to reduce money allocated to counties by Sh15 billion.
He made the remarks while appearing before a Senate committee.
Mr Rotich explained that the lack of funds was due to a shortfall in revenue collection.
This was largely caused by the long electioneering period and drought that slowed down businesses.