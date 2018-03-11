Murang'a Senator Irungu Kangata showcases his dancing skills during Jamhuri Reggae Festival at KICC, Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

It has emerged that Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata is one ardent fan of reggae music who rarely lets an opportunity to rave the night away pass him by.

The 38-year old lawmaker, who is known for his eloquence in TV debates and for his unwavering support for the Jubilee government, recently let loose when renowned Reggae musician Freddie McGregor was in town for a concert.

Photos of Senator Kangata breaking sweat on the dance floor during the annual Jamhuri Reggae Festival at Kenyatta International and Convention Centre have since been shared on social media.

HAVING FUN

Also a lawyer by profession, Kangata was pictured braving a heavy downpour as he danced to the consistent reggae tunes alongside several other revelers.

All this while, he preferred no company.

Neither was he at all tempted to sip any alcohol, according to our snoops.

Let’s say he was just having fun, in a different way though for someone of his political stature.

Kangata deliberately shunned the VIP dais and went about his business until at the wee hours of the morning.

Thereafter, he is said to have hailed a cab and which chauffeured him away.



