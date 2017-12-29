A youth smokes shisha at an entertainment spot in Kisii town on Christmas day. PHOTO | BENSON MOMANYI

Following a a gazette notice by Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopas Mailu on Wednesday, that outlawed the importation, manufacture, sale, advertisement, use, distribution and promotion of shisha, smoking of shisha has effectively been banned in Kenya.

The gazette notice also warned that any person who will contravene any provisions of these rules will be liable to penalty contemplated in section 163 of the Public Health Act.

But news of the banning of smoking shisha in Kenya has been received with a mixture of surprise and humour by Kenyans on social media.

Kenyans on Twitter, in particular, expressed joy and dissatisfaction with the ban.

While some questioned the government directive, albeit with a tinge of humour, others trolled shisha enthusiasts who now have no excuse to go out to the club.

Here are some of their reactions on Twitter:

Sasa tungoje Slay Queens waanze ufala ya “My Shisha My Choice” — Francis Chuma🇰🇪 (@FrancisChuma) December 29, 2017

@Sis_Shanniez watu walikuwa wakidanganya wanaenda club kwaajili ya hio shisha sa cjui watasema wanaendea supu raundi hii..hahahaha — Brayojamal (@brayojamal5) December 29, 2017

#banofshisha They should have given notice to The ban of shisha and even consult the stakeholders.Ingepatia watu chance ya kujipanga lakini sio kuamka na kuban. — Charles Kagwi (@KagwiKagwi1) December 29, 2017

Health cs @cleopas did you burn shisha what about this. pic.twitter.com/5CmPdRc39k — Oyaro J. (@Oyabush) December 29, 2017

In 2018 a shisha girl must date a shisha guy. Ashes To Ashes — 🔱Huncho Jack 🔱 (@jnr_tj) December 29, 2017

Hata wakiban shisha na watu washazoea kuvuta teargas. demos ziendelee 😂 — Alee (@m3ttoh) December 29, 2017

Sasa selfies za shisha zimeisha, za loo zitarudi with a bang! Slayqueen are always scheming. — Kamau N Maurice (@KamauD33) December 29, 2017

CS Mailu has replaced “Kwisha” with “Shisha”… Slay Queens Kwisha!!! A breath of fresh air. — Okutaiywa (@Buheredu) December 29, 2017





