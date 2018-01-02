Nairobi welcomes the new year in majestic style with an array of fireworks at Uhuru Park in the early hours of Monday. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

For a moment, all the troubles of 2017 seemed to have been forgotten and it didn’t matter your tribe, religion or political affiliation as Kenyans ushered in the New Year.

At exactly midnight, spectacular displays of fireworks lit up the sky, screams and shouts rent the air as Kenyans celebrated new beginnings.

In Nairobi, hundreds of Christians flocked to various churches on Sunday evening. At Redeemed Christian Church Of God-Solution centre, worshippers danced and praised God, thanking Him for the new year.

Pastor Prince Oba-Sike led the congregation in praying for Kenya, the government and road safety especially with the many accidents witnessed in December.

At the Coast, magnificent displays of fireworks coloured the sky as thousands of excited local and international holidaymakers flocked to beaches.

Hotels in Mombasa, Diani, Malindi and Watamu were bursting at the seams with guests.

At the stroke of mid-night, mind-blowing fireworks exploded in the sky as overjoyed revellers raised their glasses to welcome 2018.

“We’re glad our hotel has been packed to capacity over the New Year holiday with a majority of guests being locals while the rest are from Germany, UK and Canada,” said Mr Tuva Mwahunga the general manager of Serena Beach Resort in Mombasa.

In Watamu, Garoda Beach Resort resident manager Daniel Mwita said they were full house with a majority of the visitors being from Italy.

In Central Kenya, residents flocked to churches and entertainment joints. The sound of fireworks and jubilant celebrations broke the silence of the night.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, in his New Year message, said he would seek divine intervention in his leadership.

In Meru, Governor Kiraitu Murungi and other leaders joined residents and local artistes at a concert dubbed “Tuvukie Meru” hosted by MC Jessy in New Year celebrations.

In Embu, women inmates at the Embu GK prison marked the end of 2017 in style, when they held their maiden Family Day.

Caroline Karanja, who is serving a 13-year jail sentence for Sh6.6 million fraud, said she was ready to make peace with the person she defrauded.



