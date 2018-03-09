Nasa leader Raila Odinga with Deputy President William Ruto. PHOTO | FILENasa leader Raila Odinga with Deputy President William Ruto. PHOTO | FILE
By SYLVANIA AMBANI

Deputy President William Ruto has spoken out on the outcome of a meeting held Friday morning between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga at Harambee House.

The president and Mr Odinga announced that they will be working to unite Kenyans and heal the nation.

Deputy President William Ruto was not present during the whole event raising eyebrows from Kenyans online.

Also conspicuously missing at Harambee House was Mr Odinga’s Nasa co-principals Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang’ula.

But a few minutes later, the DP tweeted a congratulatory message to President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga for rising above negative ethnicity and division to set a better example for Kenyans.

