Deputy President William Ruto has spoken out on the outcome of a meeting held Friday morning between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga at Harambee House.

The president and Mr Odinga announced that they will be working to unite Kenyans and heal the nation.

Deputy President William Ruto was not present during the whole event raising eyebrows from Kenyans online.

Also conspicuously missing at Harambee House was Mr Odinga’s Nasa co-principals Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang’ula.

But a few minutes later, the DP tweeted a congratulatory message to President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga for rising above negative ethnicity and division to set a better example for Kenyans.

Congratulations PRES.UHURU & RAILA for being statesmen. You have risen to the moment for kenya and against hate, negative ethnicity and division. The unity,stability and transformation of kenya supersedes all other partisan interests. Wangwana mubarikiwe mpaka mshangae. — William Samoei Ruto (@WilliamsRuto) March 9, 2018

Kenyans on Twitter had this to say on Mr Ruto’s congratulatory message.

i like the way you introduce God in everything yo say.. — Kipkoech Dennis (@realKipkoech) March 9, 2018

Kenya must be the 8th wonder of the world. — Mutonye Mutuku (@MutonyeMutuku) March 9, 2018

My friend, Hiii ndo feeling mtu huskia ukiona a couple that you fought hard to separate basking in Zanzibar — nyaguthii (@jnyaguthii3) March 9, 2018

If Raila moved on who am I to remain behind, unity be our shield and defender — Zakir updi (@zakirupdi2011) March 9, 2018

Mr Ruto chunga wasikucheze bana… — Maxwell (@Maxwellzinza) March 9, 2018

A New Dawn For Kenya. Now meet the other three Principals, I believe you are equal to them combined @WilliamsRuto — kelvin_kemboy (@kelvok2014) March 9, 2018