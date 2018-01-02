Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia (left) being taken through the registration process of the soon to be launched digital driving licence by NTSA's Francis Meja (right). The chip will store users' driving histories. PHOTO | FILE

Drivers of public service vehicles (PSV) will from this month be issued with digital driving licences in the latest bid to curb road carnage, which claimed about 300 people in December.

“The new generation e-licence will be issued to all drivers starting this January in a phased programme and priority given to PSV vehicles,” said Transport secretary James Macharia. They will cost Sh3,000 each.

PSV drivers have been linked to most of the deadly accidents witnessed in recent months. TRAFFIC OFFENCE

This has led the government to prioritise PSV drivers in the issuance of the document, which is loaded with points that get deducted every time a motorist commits a traffic offence.

Accumulation of the points would ultimately lead to withdrawal of the driving permit.

Repeat offenders will permanently lose their licences, have them confiscated temporarily, pay spot fines or be made to attend refresher driving classes.