Nasa leader Raila Odinga holds up the Bible as he swears-in himself as the 'people's president' at Uhuru Park, Nairobi. AFP PHOTO

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has refused to explain switch-off of four private TV stations during Raila Odinga’s mock swearing-in in late January.

Mr Mucheru on Tuesday told the Senate Committee on Information, Communication and Technology that he did not have answers because the blackout was “a national security issue.”

Instead, he asked MPs to seek answers from the National Security Council, chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I will not answer the who and why of the shutdown because I am not the one who did it. I am also not authorised to discuss security matters in the glare of cameras,” Mr Mucheru said, noting that there is a pending court case that complicates the issues the MPs wanted him to tell the country.

He denied responsibility for the 10-day shutdown that saw broadcasters suffer heavy losses.