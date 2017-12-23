PHOTO | FILE

Nairobi househelps are taking breaks from work to enjoy some family time upcountry this Christmas.

City mums are however not a happy lot. They have trooped to Facebook groups to narrate how their househelps caused drama while leaving for the holidays.

STOLEN ITEMS

Some employers said they discovered their househelps had packed stolen items, while others said their househelps just left without notice.

The conversation started when a mum shared her experienced and asked if anyone else had a similar ordeal with their house help.

“Hakuna binadamu ana madharau kama house help anaenda nyumbani Christmas. Wangu aliniibia simu, jewellery na viatu za kwenda Christmas. Dadangu akaziona akaniambia nikaenda nina-confirm, before atoke nikamwambia anitolee anything yenye sio yake anipe na ukiomba if am in a position kukupa ndakupa. Alitoa vitu mob hadi viatu vya mtoto wa jirani lakini akakanyagia simu. Nikamwambia kuna kitu moja ambacho hajatoa na ndicho nangoja. Nikaulizwa nini!!!? Ile ya madharau. Nikamwambia simu. Akaniambia ” Simu nayo sikupi, ukitakuniua niue, ukitaka kunipiga nipige, ukitaka kuita polisi waite na pia waeza ita Ambulance kama itakusaidia!” the mum narrated.

‘CHANGE MY LOCKS’

“Wangu pia alikuwa amebeba mpaka sabuni ya kuoga. I have to change all my locks. Sabuni ukipata sabuni kwa bag it’s a danger sign,” another wrote.

“Mtu yutreatiwa vile yutreat mtu..sisemi wewe huwa unaiba lakini haikosi umemtharau ama ushai mfanyia kitu ikamuuthi..iko mama wapoa sana na househelps ata ikifika kwenda wauwapea fare kando na mshande’..wengine ata change ya 20 ataitisha,” a member commented.

“My friend usiongee vitu hujui for the sake of commenting. Huyo msichana hajui fare ya kwenda kwao ni home ni how much. Mimi umpeleka mpaka kwao home na mafuta ya kwenda kwao na kurudi ni 2k. Hajai panda mat akija kwangu n am not rich,” another replied.

“Hata change ya 5bob ntaitisha, sikuokota Ama kupewa Bure.Tuheshimiane,” another added.

GOOD EXPERIENCES

Some had good experiences with their househelps with one mum writing; “Wangu ile kulia amelia aki, shes behaving like anaenda 1yr na ni 2weeks, she’s been postponing since 17th leo ndo amepata nguvu ya kuenda…. and since I have a new born the cousin (mwenye alilea my 1st borm) came to release her until she comes back. There are good helps out here. I even forgot they are helps, naeza enda continent ingine na niwaachie watoto, their family became my family too and we ain’t from the same tribe, yaaani God is amazing, waombeeni tu wakikuja kama si wako fukuza the 1st day mpaka ile siku utaridhika.”



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus