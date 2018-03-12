Nairobi County Assembly Minority Leader Elias Otieno. PHOTO | FILE

The brewing rift within Nasa coalition seems to have reached the county level after Nairobi MCAs allied to ODM dared their coalition partners to walk out of the coalition if they feel aggrieved.

The National Super Alliance coalition is in a crisis after affiliate partners accused Raila Odinga of meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday last week without consultation or approval. .

Tough talking ODM MCAs led by Nairobi County Assembly Minority Leader Elias Otieno said their party’s constitution allows their party leader to enter into agreement with any party or individual and does not have to consult anyone before entering any pact.

Mr Okumu said that it is ODM party supporters who sacrificed most during the nationwide chaos leading to the ‘swearing in’ of Mr Odinga at Uhuru Park, an event that other partners gave a wide berth.

‘NOTHING WRONG’

“Our partners did not stand with us at Uhuru Park saying that their bodies are not used to jail and so let those who are used to jail go ahead now and strike a deal. There is nothing wrong with them not being part of the meeting as it was between two sworn-in presidents, ” said Mr Okumu.

The MCAs were speaking during a press conference at City Hall on Monday.

ODM has the majority of ward representatives from Nasa affiliate parties.

The ward representatives applauded the gesture by the two leaders to climb down their hard line positions.

“We take this opportunity to caution those opportunistic mindsets that will always wish to ride on confusion and unnecessary tribulations of our people as a country, ” said Mr Okumu.

In a rare show of unity, Jubilee MCAs joined their counterparts in calling for the three other NASA co-principals – Moses Wetangula, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi – to

to support the Uhuru-Raila pact aimed at uniting the country.