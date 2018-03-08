A police officer attached to police logistics at Ruaraka was on Tuesday arrested after he tried to send police jungle uniforms to Lodwar town.

The officer, who has been identified as Sergeant Moses Nakua and was initially attached to Central Stores, was arrested after police from Pangani Station received a tip off that there was a parcel containing police uniforms in Eastleigh.

According to police report, the parcel was packed in a sack and was destined to Kainuk, Lodwar town.

RECOVERED

During the search led by the Deputy Director Complaints Ali Nuno, 10 pieces of jungle rain coats being sent by the said officer were recovered.

The arrested officer will be charged with theft and conveying suspected stolen goods.

His arrest comes just weeks after Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet directed all officers against wearing jungle uniforms outside operation zones.

In a memo, Mr Boinnet directed that jungle uniforms should be worn only by specialised units or in operation areas where the regular blue and green uniforms were not viable.