PHOTO | COURTESY

A man and his wife have been arrested in Kirinyaga County for torturing their eleven-year-old son and severing his fingers with a panga for stealing a family chicken.

The couple was arrested on Tuesday evening and taken to Kerugoya police station for questioning in connection with the brutal attack.

Led by Kanyekiini location chief Lawrence Macharia, the officers raided the duo’s home at Kianjege village following a tip-off by members of the public and found the boy nursing serious wounds.

They immediately rescued the minor and picked up the couple as the residents cheered in approval.

The boy, who is in standard two, was taken to Kerugoya Level Five hospital where he was treated and discharged.

According to the chief, the couple on Monday bound the boy with a rope and severed his fingers with a panga accusing him of stealing and selling their chicken.

LOCKED UP

They then secretly locked him in the house to cover up the crime but members of the public learnt of the heinous act and alerted the chief.

“I was told that the boy was badly tortured and locked up inside a room where he continued suffering. On receiving the report I led the officers to the home of the couple and found the boy with injuries allegedly inflicted by his parents,” he said.

Mr Macharia explained that on asking the boy what had happened, he narrated his ordeal to him and the officers.

“He told us that his parents severed his four fingers with a panga as a disciplinary measure for stealing,” he said.

Mr Macharia said the boy denied committing the offence and accused his parents of framing him.

The administrator said the parents behaved in a cruel manner and they must be arraigned in court to face assault and child abuse charges.

FACE THE LAW

“They acted like beasts and we are determined to ensure that they face the law,” said Mr Machiria adding that the local children’s officers had also been informed about the matter.

Mr Macharia said the children’s officers promised to visit the couple’s home to assess the conditions of the other siblings.

He said the boy, who appeared worried, was handed over to his grandmother who lives in the neighboring Karia village.

“We took the boy to his grandmother’s home where he can be safe as children’s officers make arrangements on how he will be assisted.

The administrator said the suspects had also been neglecting their other children forcing them to beg food from neighbors.

He warned parents who administer corporal punishment on their children, torture or fail to provide them upkeep that they will face the full force of the law.

“We shall invoke the children Act to punish rogue parents,” he warned.



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus