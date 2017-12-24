PHOTO | COURTESY

A Kenyan man shocked the social media community by making a rare inquiry to a car dealer on how to pay for his dream car.

The man, Samuel Kinini Njomo, was on Facebook drooling over a black Toyota SUV that was being advertised for sale before the finally popped the question.

“Apart from cash, do you guys accept kidneys as a mode of payment?” he asked the car dealer.

Screenshots of the inquiry have since gone viral on Facebook.

Whether he was serious or just being comical in unclear, but he definitely got Kenyans talking and laughing too.