PHOTOS | NATION FILE

Police on Friday arrested four suspected burglars who broke into a businessman’s house in Matuu, Machakos county while he was away, wined and dined for a whole week.

The carefree gang of 10 are suspected to have made away with household property worth more than Sh650,000.

Six accomplices of the arrested suspects are however still at large.

Also being sought for questioning is a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer who was mentioned by one of the suspects but wasn’t found when police stormed his home.

The military officer was also not available at his bar at Matuu market where the police extended their search.

BREAK IN

The robbers spent a week in the house in Matuu, Machakos county, dined and feasted without arousing suspicion from the neigbours.

The owners of the house had travelled out of town when the gang broke in and made themselves comfortable.

The incident has shocked the residents of the town. ​

According to the owner of the house, the suspects even fished out of his pond, cooked, ate and drank everything that was in the house.

Neighbours first thought the robbers were relatives of the owner of the house but later realized they were thieves after they saw them moving household goods out at night.

Police were later alerted and arrested the four who are now helping them with investigations.