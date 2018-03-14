President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga shake hands during their meeting at Harambee House, Nairobi. PHOTO | NATION

The fresh ‘bromance’ between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga is certain to come at a cost for some individuals.

Having hogged headlines for the not so positive reasons in recent times, President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga put aside their differences this past week with a promise to work together in a development that caught many by surprise.

And while there are without doubt beneficiaries of this political deal, here are some of the big losers.

1. Bloggers – Both the President and the opposition leader had invested a great deal in a team of online bloggers, whose main responsibility was to spin information, and counter any information from the ‘enemy’ camp. With the main protagonists now hugging in public, this class has been effectively rendered redundant.

2. Media – The mainstream media too, without doubt, benefitted a great deal from the stand off pitting the President and the former Prime Minister. For instance, it is Odinga who spilled the beans on a number of corruption scandals within government to the public via the media. Most of these scandals turned out to be true. Question is, will the status quo remain?

3. Politicians – Starting with Deputy President William Ruto, who analysts believe has been left in a precarious position. Similarly jolted are Nasa co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula all of whom have ambitions of succeeding President Kenyatta. Special mention goes to the Duales, Kindikis, Johos, Kajwangs, Millie Odhiambos, Gladys Wangas, Raphael Tujus and their ilk.

4. Power brokers – Within Nasa, this group consists Norman Magaya, Jimmy Wanjigi and Miguna Miguna.

5. Merchandise – Spare a thought for the chaps who used to print the ‘Resist’ merchandise. The shirts, T-shirts, caps with the familiar clenched fist emblazoned on them. Remember them?