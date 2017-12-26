Journalists jostle to take pictures of FDC presidential candidate Kizza Besigye as he is arrested by Corporal Thomas Okot (circled) and other police officers at his home in Kasangati on February 22, 2016. PHOTOS | DAILY MONITOR

A Flying Squad operative attached to Crime Intelligence Headquarters in Kampala, Uganda was last week remanded to Luzira Prison after he was charged with attempted murder.

Corporal Thomas Okot, who has on several occasions been seen arresting former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye, was early this month arrested along with Kampala socialite and businessman Brian Kirumira, popularly known as Bryan White for allegedly shooting and injuring one Victor Bitwire.

Dr Besigye’s aide, Ronald Muhinda said Corporal Okot: “Has often been moving in the black police van and tormented Besigye since 2016 elections. The van and its gun wielding goons belong to the Squad. This particular one, usually holding a high caliber gun and pistols tied to his legs would jump out of the van and start kicking Besigye supporters on the road.”

At the time of his arrest early this month, Corporal Okot was Bryan White’s bodyguard.

Prosecution states that Kirumira, 32, businessman and resident of Munyonyo-Buziga, Makindye Division in Kampala District and Okot, 28, a police officer attached to Crime Intelligence Headquarters, resident of Mulago Zone, Kawempe Division in Kampala District on December 13, 2017 at Munyonyo -Buziga in Kampala attempted unlawfully to cause the death of Bitwire.

The two denied the charges but were remanded to Luzira Maximum security prison until January 8 when they will return to court for mention of the case.

Corporal Okot was apprehended a few days after Bryan White’s arrest on December 13.