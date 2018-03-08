Kaimbaga Ward MCA Gathure Wambui (left, behind Governor Francis Kimemia) during the flagging off of Sh30 million medicine for hospitals in Nyandarua county . PHOTO | WAIKWA MAINA

An unmarried Nyandarua Member of County Assembly was booed and forced to cut short his speech when he attempted to lecture women on marital issues in a public forum.

Kaimbaga Ward MCA Gathure Wambui found himself in unfamiliar territory when he complained that he had led other MCAs in a visit to JM Memorial Hospital where they found the maternity wing completely deserted.

”We were shocked to find not a single woman in the maternity ward. All the beds were empty.This is a clear indication that our women are not getting pregnant,” said Mr Gathure.

Not impressed by the remarks, he was booed by women at the ceremony that was also attended by Governor Francis Kimemia in Ol Kalou town.

The women demanded to know how many children the MCA had sired and why he is still a bachelor.

“What are you telling us? How many kids have you sired? You do not even have a wife, when will you get married? Can you stop lecturing us about giving birth,” shouted the women, forcing the MCA to promise to get married soon.

Governor Francis Kimemia offered to assist the MCA to get a wife.

“The government is providing free maternity services and we have improved our health facilities. If Gathure cannot get himself a wife them I am willing to assist him to get one so that he can also have his own family. It’s good to have a wife,” said Mr Kimemia to the applause of the crowd.