Embakasi East MP Babu Owino with his wife. PHOTO | FILE

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has a knack for dropping gems of wisdom once in a while. His latest is sensible advise adulterous spouses this festive season.

In an Instagram post on Boxing Day, Babu tackled the two thorny issues of lust and infidelity in marriage.

He advised that self-control is an essential requirement in marriage since lust is not cured by just getting married.

“Marriage doesn’t cure lust, if it did adultery wouldn’t exist. Self-control is still a requirement. Lust doesn’t care if you are married or single,”

He added: “You may be Solomon in wisdom or David in praise or Abraham in faith or Joshua in war but if you are not Joseph in discipline, you will end up like Samson in destruction…Tialalala.

“This festive season self-control is needed.”

Babu in spending the Christmas season with his family at the coasted. He posted a picture of himself with his daughter enjoying the beach, and in another, taking a ride with a tuk tuk together with his wife and daughter.

“The Babus are headed to the village in a taxi. East or West home is the best,” captioned Babu.