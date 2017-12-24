President of Atheists in Kenya, Harrison Mumia (right) receives a Bible from Ms Caroline Njuguna. PHOTO | COURTESY

The chairman of the Atheist Community in Kenya Harrison Mumia has shocked his social media followers with a post expressing anger at God for doing nothing for him this year.

Mr Mumia posted on Facebook; “There is nothing God has done for me this year! Bure Kabisa.”

It was a contradiction of sorts since atheists do not believe in the existence of a supreme being and consequently do not expect any thing in return.

The Atheist Community in Kenya was founded in 2013 with an aim to bring together non-believers.

In February this year, the community petitioned the Ministry of Education to drop religious education from the curriculum.

Netizens gave their opinion on Mr Mumia’s post.

Issabel Ann Wanjuhi Munyui asked; “Hahaha why are you angry he hasn’t done anything for you, if really you believe he doesn’t exist?”

David Kago wrote; “Your statement is contradictory Mumia, it implies you acknowledge the existence of god… just that he hasn’t done jack for you. Always think through your statements before making them public… it makes atheists look dumb.”

Weringa Lynnette said; “You may not believe in God that’s ok. You don’t need to be disrespectful.”

Thomas Isoka Chebei commented; “Your statement suggested that indeed you believed that God would do something for you this year.”

RELATED STORIES:

Drop religious studies from curriculum, atheists now demand

Atheists warn Nairobi MCAs against planned ban of commercial sex