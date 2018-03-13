Residents in Lucky Summer estate. PHOTO | FILE

An armed gang on Tuesday morning commandeered a matatu, attacked passengers and stole their valuables at Lucky Summer estate in Ruaraka, Nairobi.

The gang, which was described by witnesses as comprising of young men and women, entered the 33-seater matatu as it was about to leave for the city centre and took vantage positions.

They shot in the air and immediately started demanding valuables— including mobile phones, money and even eye glasses.

The early morning incident happened around 6.30am and saw pedestrians sucked up in the incident as the robbers stabbed anyone who stood in their way as they fled.

NTV reporter Steve Juma, who arrived at the scene moments after the attack, said several passengers who were injured were taken to hospital.

“I can see blood stains inside the bus, people are traumatised around here,” he said.



