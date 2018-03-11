A mother and her newborn. Police have arrested a nurse in Kisumu on suspicion of stealing a newborn. PHOTO | AFP

Police in Kisumu are holding a nurse on suspicion of stealing a newborn.

The nurse, an employee of Avenue Hospital in Kisumu, was arrested by police on Friday at the facility after colleagues raised the alarm.

INVESTIGATION

The nurse is said to have brought the child for clinic, claiming to be its mother. But colleagues said she had not been pregnant.

The nurse is being held at Kondele Police Station.

Kisumu OCPD Christopher Mutune said they have launched investigations into the matter.

“She was arrested [for being in] possession of the kid suspected to have been stolen.

“We will only release her after we have verified what transpired. We will not hesitate to charge her if she is found to have stolen the baby,” Mr Mutune said.

He said they got a tip from a reliable source that the newborn had been stolen.

“We are still not aware whether the baby was stolen or not. The investigation is on,” he said.

PREGNANCY

A nurse at the hospital, who sought anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said she did not see her colleague pregnant.

“We have been working here with her and I never saw her pregnant but on Friday, she was carrying a child to clinic saying that she was the mother,” she told the Nation.

The hospital management is yet to give an official statement on the incident.

The infant is currently at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

This comes three weeks after a child was stolen at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.

Edinah Kemunto, 29, was later charged with stealing the baby.

She was said to have had a ready customer who was to pay Sh7,000 for the child.