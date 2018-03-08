Slain Meru University Student Association secretary-general Evans Njoroge (centre) addresses the media on November 14, 2017. He was shot dead on February 27, 2018. PHOTO | DAVID MUCHUI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Amnesty International has called for the arrest and prosecution of a police officer who allegedly shot and killed Meru University student leader Evans Njoroge.

The late Njoroge, who will be laid to rest in his family home in Longonot on Thursday, was killed last week as he attempted to flee from the police during student demonstrations in Nchiru Market along the Meru-Maua road.

The 23-year-old, a vibrant and outspoken leader, was a fourth year student pursuing a degree in Mathematics and Computer Science.

“The killing of student leader Evans Njoroge last Tuesday February 27 was a great tragedy for his family, the student movement and the country as a whole,” Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director Irũngũ Houghton said.

INVESTIGATIONS

“Amnesty acknowledges the leadership shown by Education Cabinet Secretary Dr Amina Mohamed in publicly apologizing to the family and fellow students and terminating the service of the Vice Chancellor Japheth Magambo as demanded by the student movement,” added Houghton.

Amnesty International is also demanding assurance from the police that all those linked to the killings be investigated and prosecuted, all evidence properly preserved and the witnesses protected to ensure the credibility of the investigations.

“We also call on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to finalise their independent, impartial and effective investigation into allegations of police brutality and the extrajudicial execution of Njoroge,” Houghton said.