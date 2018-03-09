Machakos county governor Alfred Mutua with his wife Lilian Nganga. FILE PHOTO

Machakos First Lady Lillian Nganga is a very happy woman. This is after Governor Alfred Mutua addressed a press conference in part in her local dialect.

Dr Mutua, who was addressing a joint press conference with Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, switched to the Kikuyu language towards the end of his speech calling for unity.

Lillian shared a section of the speech online captioning it, “Like, Like.”

Mutua in his speech stated that the Kikuyu community are his in-laws adding that the Kamba and Kikuyu should co-exist.

DEROGATORY SONG

His speech came in the wake of the charcoal ban by Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu that led to protests over burnt vehicles ferrying charcoal.

A song mocking the Kamba community was sung by two Kikuyu artistes titled Ikamba prompting calls for the composers’ arrest.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) chairman Francis ole Kaparo said he had received complaints about the song circulating on social media and other platforms.

“I wish to reassure the public that our investigators have made good progress and if the suspects are found culpable, NCIC will take the appropriate action,” Mr Kaparo said.



