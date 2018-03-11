Former President Daniel arap Moi. FILE PHOTO

Former President Daniel arap Moi has been flown to Israel for a medical check-up.

In a statement sent to newsrooms, from the former head of State’s office said Mr Moi has been booked at a hospital in Tel Aviv for a checkup on his knee which has been giving him discomfort.

“Mzee Moi is accompanied by his physician Dr David Silverstein and his son Senator Gideon Moi,” the brief statement read.

The former head of State has not been in active in politics in the recent past and has been out of the limelight.

In brief statement senator Moi said: “The old man is not feeling well. He will go for medical check-up. So, he needs your prayers as he leaves the country.”

JERUSALEM

He said that the 93-year-old former president will visit historical sites in Jerusalem.

Mr Moi’s last public appearance was on October 26, 2017 where he cast his vote at Kabarak University polling station during the repeat presidential election.

However, unlike other voters, the former head of State voted from his car with a polling clerk assisting him cast his ballot.

He has been meeting delegations at his Kabarak home.

MINOR SURGERY

Notable among the visitors is President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

On January 27, 2017 the former president underwent a minor surgery on his knee at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi.

The problem begun on July 30, 2006 after a crash while riding his Range Rover vehicle which collided with a pick-up vehicle at the Rukuma view point in Limuru.