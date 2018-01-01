Passengers on board the Madaraka Express train economy class on their trip to Mombasa from Nairobi on June 7, 2017. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Passengers of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) train will from New Year’s day of 2018 be able to make advance booking within a 30 day window.

The significant adjustment for advance booking from the initial 14 days has been announced by Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) as part of the firm’s New Year message.

Since the launch of the passenger service mid this year, about half a million travelers have used the train, according to statistics recently released by the firm.

Currently, two inter-county trains leave Mombasa and Nairobi at 7:15 am and 8:00 am respectively traversing six counties through the Miasenyi, Voi, Mtito Andei, Kibwezi, Emali and Athi River termini.

Similarly, two express trains depart the two cities every afternoon; one leaving Nairobi at 2.30 pm, the other leaving Mombasa at 3:15 pm.

Passengers traveling between the two cities pay Sh 700 on economy class and Sh 3,000 on first class.

The economy class fare was reduced on May 31 after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the revision of the fares for economy class ticket from Sh 900 to Sh 700.



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus