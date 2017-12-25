PHOTO | FILE

Christmas is here and with it comes merry making. For those stuck in Nairobi, do not fret. Here are a few places in that you can go to celebrate Christmas.

1. Go hiking at Karura Forest

This is a good outdoor activity for anyone who loves nature. Whether a couple, a family or a group of friends you can hike in the forest and take cool pictures.

2. A picnic at Uhuru Park

Located just at the heart of the city, this is an ideal place for couples and family. The park also offers fun activities for children like slides and boat rides.

3. Go karting

Christmas does not just have to be about eating and drinking all day. You can spruce up things by adding activities like Karting that will keep everyone energized.

4. Visit the Nairobi National Museum

This can be both educative and fun. You learning about Kenya’s history while taking a nature trail.

5. Go ice skating at Panari Sky Centre

For those looking for new adventures, you can try out your ice skating skills. It is also fun way of exercising to keep the body fit.

6. Go to the cinemas

This is another cool way of spending Christmas. Instead of just staying indoors you can treat yourself to a block buster movie.

7. Nature Walk at Nairobi National Park

Located just a few minutes away from the CBD, you can enjoy nature’s beauty and wildlife at the Nairobi National Park.

8. Splash Water World.

Located on Langata Road it is a fun place for the children and those young at heart to enjoy swimming and their amazing water slides.

9. Visit the Mamba Village

This is crocodile sanctuary that will sure give you a great indoor and outdoor experience. Other animals found on the farm include ostrich, giraffes and rabbits.

10. Indoor rock climbing at Diamond Plaza

This is for those looking for something really unique. Whether you are a professional or a first timer, young or old, Blue Sky Climbing Gym located on Diamond Plaza will offer a great opportunity for indoor rock climbing for fun or practice.



