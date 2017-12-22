Israella stands in front of her birthday gift, a Maserati Levante worth ksh12.1 million. PHOTO | COURTESY

A Malawian preacher has bought his five year old daughter a Maserati Levante worth ksh12.1 million (R1.5 million) ahead of her Christmas birthday.

The self-confessed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who is based in South Africa, shared on Instagram how he celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ and his daughter Israella every Christmas.

“It seems like just yesterday when her little palms held my forefinger. It seems like only a while ago when I celebrated that finally I could lift her up and allow her to rest on my shoulders. It’s been a joy and heavens honor to watch her grow from being a baby to being the strong and brave child that she is today. I count myself blessed because not only did she give me a reason to smile but she gave me the opportunity to be called a Dad,” he wrote.

The preacher recently topped the headlines for charging R25,000 to those who wanted to sit next to him at a gala dinner.

He shared news of the Maserati birthday gift to his daughter while on a charity trip to his Malawi hometown.

“My sweet little daughter, my pride and joy. May God’s loving kindness always shine on your beautiful face. I prophesy long life! You shall be great and yours, shall be a life that heaven celebrates. Happy birthday my princess!” he wrote.

He went on to share photos of the excited little Israella as she enjoyed posing with her new Maserati ride.



