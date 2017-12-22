Preacher buys daughter Sh12m posh car as birthday gift – PHOTOS
Posted on Dec 22, 2017
Israella stands in front of her birthday gift, a Maserati Levante worth ksh12.1 million. PHOTO | COURTESY
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI and AGENCIES
A Malawian preacher has bought his five year old daughter a Maserati Levante worth ksh12.1 million (R1.5 million) ahead of her Christmas birthday.
The self-confessed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who is based in South Africa, shared on Instagram how he celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ and his daughter Israella every Christmas.
PHOTO | COURTESY
“It seems like just yesterday when her little palms held my forefinger. It seems like only a while ago when I celebrated that finally I could lift her up and allow her to rest on my shoulders. It’s been a joy and heavens honor to watch her grow from being a baby to being the strong and brave child that she is today. I count myself blessed because not only did she give me a reason to smile but she gave me the opportunity to be called a Dad,” he wrote.
PHOTO | COURTESY
The preacher recently topped the headlines for charging R25,000 to those who wanted to sit next to him at a gala dinner.
He shared news of the Maserati birthday gift to his daughter while on a charity trip to his Malawi hometown.
PHOTO | COURTESY
“My sweet little daughter, my pride and joy. May God’s loving kindness always shine on your beautiful face. I prophesy long life! You shall be great and yours, shall be a life that heaven celebrates. Happy birthday my princess!” he wrote.
He went on to share photos of the excited little Israella as she enjoyed posing with her new Maserati ride.