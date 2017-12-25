This Christmas move out of your comfort zone and treat your family to some biryani.
The recipe below makes it easy to whip up some beef biryani like a pro.
Ingredients.
- 1 kg beef (I chop them into big chunks so that I serve 2 pieces per plate).
- Ginger $ garlic
- 8 medium size tomatoes
- 15 medium to large size onions
- 4 large hohos
- 10 medium size carrots.
- 10 large potatoes
- Tomato paste
- 1 packet 500ml mala. (Natural yoghurt).
- Pilau masala
- Salt.
- Vegetable oil.
Preparation
- Cut beef in to big chunks such that you serve only 2 per plate. (They cook better). Boil in salt and 2 cloves crushed garlic.
- Peel and half the potatoes. Wash them well and add a bit of yellow food colour. Put them aside.
- Finely grate ginger and garlic, Chop all the onions.
- Chop the tomatoes into big chunks, Chop the hohos into big chunks
- Finely grate all the carrots.
- In a blender add the tomatoes, hohos and some onions (equivalent to 4 chopped onions). Blend on the lowest speed provided by your blender. – this is to make sure the mixture is not too fine.
- If you don’t have a blender then finely grate everything.
Method
- After the meat has boiled, take the sufuria off the heat.
- Add the ginger $ garlic mix and hand mix it with the meat. Then pour the blended mixture in the sufuria.
- On top of this add the grated carrots, a tablespoon of salt, 3-4 tablespoons of pilau masala and finally pour the mala. Do not stir.
- Place this on heat and cook covered.
- As the above mixture is cooking, deep fry the potatoes until they brown and the skin crisps. Remove them and put aside.
- On the same hot oil, add all the chopped onions and fry them till they brown.
- After cooking the meat mixture for 40 or so minutes you can stir and taste to check if the salt is enough.
- If so, add the potatoes and the onions to the mixture, add the tomato paste and 3/4 or all the deep frying oil then stir well.
- By now everything should be fragrant and the colour should have changed as a result of the tomato paste. Let this cook for a few minutes then turn off the heat.
Serve.
P’S. Note that you add a lot of oil because you don’t add water to Biryani.
Follow Mamake Bobo’s page to explore other recipes here.
Talk to Nairobi News : Facebook || Twitter(@Nairobi_News) || Telegram: @nairobinews || Instagram: @nairobi_news || Snapchat: @nairobinews || Email: [email protected] || Phone: 0719 038 309