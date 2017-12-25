PHOTO | COURTESY

This Christmas move out of your comfort zone and treat your family to some biryani.

The recipe below makes it easy to whip up some beef biryani like a pro.

Ingredients.

1 kg beef (I chop them into big chunks so that I serve 2 pieces per plate).

Ginger $ garlic

8 medium size tomatoes

15 medium to large size onions

4 large hohos

10 medium size carrots.

10 large potatoes

Tomato paste

1 packet 500ml mala. (Natural yoghurt).

Pilau masala

Salt.

Vegetable oil.

Preparation

Cut beef in to big chunks such that you serve only 2 per plate. (They cook better). Boil in salt and 2 cloves crushed garlic.

Peel and half the potatoes. Wash them well and add a bit of yellow food colour. Put them aside.

Finely grate ginger and garlic, Chop all the onions.

Chop the tomatoes into big chunks, Chop the hohos into big chunks

Finely grate all the carrots.

In a blender add the tomatoes, hohos and some onions (equivalent to 4 chopped onions). Blend on the lowest speed provided by your blender. – this is to make sure the mixture is not too fine.

If you don’t have a blender then finely grate everything.

Method

After the meat has boiled, take the sufuria off the heat.

Add the ginger $ garlic mix and hand mix it with the meat. Then pour the blended mixture in the sufuria.

On top of this add the grated carrots, a tablespoon of salt, 3-4 tablespoons of pilau masala and finally pour the mala. Do not stir.

Place this on heat and cook covered.

As the above mixture is cooking, deep fry the potatoes until they brown and the skin crisps. Remove them and put aside.

On the same hot oil, add all the chopped onions and fry them till they brown.

After cooking the meat mixture for 40 or so minutes you can stir and taste to check if the salt is enough.

If so, add the potatoes and the onions to the mixture, add the tomato paste and 3/4 or all the deep frying oil then stir well.

By now everything should be fragrant and the colour should have changed as a result of the tomato paste. Let this cook for a few minutes then turn off the heat.

Serve.

P’S. Note that you add a lot of oil because you don’t add water to Biryani.

