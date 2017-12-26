PHOTO | COURTESY

This Boxing Day do not just make the ordinary chicken for your family.

Try out this sweet chicken recipe by Mamake Bobo and give your taste buds a treat.

Ingredients

1/2 chicken

5 tablespoons cooking oil

Ginger&garlic paste

4 tablespoons white vinegar

4 tablespoons light soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons tomato sauce

1 large white onion/red can do

Salt

Black pepper.

Chilli (optional)

Procedure

Marinate the chicken pieces with salt, black pepper, 2 tablespoons of vinegar, half the ginger&garlic paste. Let it sits for about 30 minutes.

In a pan heat the oil in medium high heat then add the chicken pieces skin side down. Let them cook untouched for about 3 minutes. They should have a beautiful colour and a crust at this point. Turn each piece at a time.

Let the other side get the colour too, say about 3 or so minutes.

Once the chicken is well browned, you can place the pan in the oven and bake at 200° for about 12 minutes OR reduce the heat and let the chicken continue cooking in the pan.

Turn every 2 minutes so ensure one side doesn’t burn. Keep turning and piercing with a knife to see if red juices flow. If so, continue cooking until the chicken is no longer pink inside.

You test this by cutting the thickest part of the chicken to the bone. If it’s no longer pick then the chicken is fully cooked.

Take it out of the pan in to a plate/bowl.

In the same pan add the other half of the ginger&garlic paste and fry (with the oil left in the pan) for about 15 seconds.

Add in your finely chopped onion(s) and cook stirring.

Sweat the onions (don’t cook them till golden brown) for a minute or two.

Add in the remaining 2 tablespoons of vinegar to help the onions remain crunchy and cook for 30 seconds.

Now add the chilli, soy sauce and the honey and cook stirring until the sauce thickens (if you don’t have honey you can use sugar instead)

Add in the tomato sauce and cook for another minute. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

Finally lower the heat, add in the chicken pieces, cover with the sauce and let this cook for avoid a minute.

Serve.

Follow Mamake Bobo for ideas on what to accompany the chicken with.



