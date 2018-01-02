mCHEZA Chief Executive Officer Peter Karimi. PHOTO | COURTESY

Gaming platform mCHEZA will be upgrading its online gaming system to enhance its customer experience, and in response to customers’ dynamic demands.

The new system aims at offering a more exciting and engaging gaming experience including new products and functionality, improved customer support features, modern website design and player management enhancements.

Customers will have a chance to experience a more immersive site and very unique products.

The upgrade will necessitate interruption of mCHEZA services for the duration of the process, with the company announcing that the platform’s commercial services including online activities will be unavailable from Tuesday January 2, 2018 at 7pm to Friday January 5, 2017 at 7pm.

RELATED STORY:

Construction worker wins Sh2m as mCHEZA ventures into Tanzania

The company’s Chief Executive Officer Peter Karimi said the upgrade seeks to maintain the brand’s competitive edge.

“In keeping with our promise to offer an exciting gaming experience, we shall he upgrading our platform so as to not only remain competitive, but also provide our customers with a unique gaming experience,” said Karimi.

This upgrade closely follows mCHEZA’s entry into the Tanzania market last month. The company is the sponsor of a grassroots football tournament in Tanzania dubbed Ndondo Cup.