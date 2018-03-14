PHOTO | COURTESY

Ugandan-born socialite Zari Hassan has angered a section of her fans after taking a video of herself while driving her daughter Latiffa to school, with the toddler on the front seat with no car seat and no seat belt on.

The video shared by Bongo singer’s Diamond Platinumz’s mother Bi Sandra on her Instagram page shows the seatbelt on the seat occupied by the child strapped at the back of the seat headrest to access the lock.

Zari engages the child in a conversation asking her to imitate what she says. Giving a good morning message to the child’s father Diamond Platinumz.

“Shum Papa… Okay say bye papa, I love you,” says Zari.

Sister T😍😍😍 A post shared by Sandrah…! (@mama_dangote) on Mar 13, 2018 at 8:00pm PDT

Netizens advised the mother of five to get a car seat for the child and make sure the child seats at the back left for her safety.

“First of all front seat is not safe, second it’s a rule that you need to be at least over 12 years to seat in front, when the accident occur Tiffah bone are very soft so she will be more affected compare to adult, and next in her age need to be in a car seat,” wrote Cissy Walter.

“Baby car seat please,” said Karentwish.

“She is not even the right height for a seatbelt put the child in the car seat away from the airbags,” commented Mai Noella.

“That child is not old enough for a seatbelt, she must be in a car seat and sitting on the front seat I hope your airbag is off God forbid if anything happens the airbag will break that child’s neck… Please be safe,” said Irene Humphrey.

“This ain’t a boss lady move at all. No car seat belt for the little one. Or even baby car seat. And you are still recording jamani this is sad,” wrote Sheila Kemunto.

“Wow mother no seat belt, driving while recording with baby in front seat Mungu wangu wah when you know better you do better Zari can even afford a cat seat but why are we so reckless with our precious lives why very irresponsible of such a boss lady to do,” said Shushabaraka.