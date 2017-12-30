Diamond Platinumz, Rayvanny and Nameless who will perform at the Chrome Invasion New Year Bash in Naivasha on New Year's eve. PHOTOS | NATION

Tanzanian A List artistes Diamond Platinumz and Rayvanny of Wasafi Productions will be the star attractions at Chrome Invasion New Year Bash IN Naivasha.

Other top artistes who will be on stage at the big bash which will be held at Crayfish Camp include Nameless, Wyre and Arrow Bow as well as celebrity DJs.

But Diamond will undoubtedly be the show stopping act with an array of his popular hits such as Hallelluyah, Sikomi, Love You Die and the newly released Waka featuring acclaimed US rapper Rick Ross.

“I’m excited to be back in Kenya and for the time to usher in the New Year with all my fans. I always enjoy my shows in Kenya because of the massive support and affection I receive when I perform here,” Diamond said ahead of the concert.

SOLD-OUT

Event organisers say they expect a sold-out attendance by revelers drawn from Nairobi, Naivasha and Nakuru.

The concert is a culmination of several Chrome Vodka parties which have thrilled Kenyans throughout 2017 with events in Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisii and recently Thika.

KBL Head of Spirits, Anne Joy Muhoro said that Chrome Vodka has recorded tremendous growth since Sauti Sol came on board in February last year.

“The brand association with reputable musical artists has strengthened Chrome’s credibility and consumer affinity showcasing the drink as affordable and created a unique platform that resonated powerfully with our target consumer and they responded to it remarkably. We hope to continue the trend in 2018 where will further create memorable moments and experiences for our loyal consumers,” said Mrs Muhoro.



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus