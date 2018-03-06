Secular singer Vivian Wambui during a performance. PHOTO | COURTESY

Secular singer Vivian Wambui, better known as Vivian, and her fiancé Sam West celebrated their ruracio ceremony over the weekend.

Sam doubles up as Vivian’s manager. He proposed to her last year during an interview on live TV.

The ‘Chingi Changa’ hit maker shared pictures and videos of the traditional wedding ceremony on her Instagram page.

In the video she is seen busting with joy after the fiancé correctly identified her in the line up of women covered from head to toe with lesos.

In ruracio, the bride-to-be is usually covered lesos alongside other women and the groom is tasked with identifying his bride from the lineup. This is to ascertain how well the man knows his bride.

“I asked God for strength and courage. He sent my Husband,” wrote Vivian.





