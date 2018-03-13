Rapper Khaligraph Jones with members of Sauti Sol on set in their upcoming video. PHOTO | COURTESY

Sauti Sol are planning to launch their new album this year and it seems they still have a few collaborations up their sleeve.

Rapper Khaligraph Jones will this week release his collabo with the award winning group.

Khaligraph has lately been releasing one hit track after another, and confirmed that something good is cooking. As it stands no one yet knows the genre of the track.

Sauti Sol are expected to release their album Afrikan Sauce later in the year.

Sauti Sol last week received recognition from the YouTube after subscribers in their YouTube channel surpassed 100,000.

The four members of Sauti Sol were ecstatic at the news, sharing their excitement online.

Their latest song Afrikan Star featuring Nigeria’s Burna Boy was released three weeks ago and has so far 1.2 views on YouTube.





