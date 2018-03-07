Sauti Sol band member Bien-Aimé Baraza on stage during the Chrome Vodka Mega Bash concert in Machakos. PHOTO | COURTESY

Award winning and Kenya Afro-Pop band Sauti Sol lit up Machakos town at the weekend during a rain drenched Chrome Vodka Mega Bash held at People’s Park.

Despite the heavy downpour, gridlock traffic along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa Road, and the cold weather, Sauti Sol didn’t disappoint their fans as they performed hit-after-hit.

The band had one extra special treat for their fans – a live performance of their 2018 hit single Girl Next Door, featuring Nigerian star Tiwa Savage.

NEW HIT

All in all, Sauti Sol performed 12 songs as the revelers braved the heavy rains while dancing along to their favorites tunes.

The band couldn’t wrap up their performance without the Shake Your Bum Bum hit.

Other artistes who performed during the event include King Kaka, Nameless, Timmy Tdat, Femi One and Jua Kali, while on the decks were DJ Joe Mfalme and DJ Creepa.

Nameless sent the crowd into a frenzy with a performance of his new hit and feel-good club banger Voloyoom, while Timmy Tdat, alongside his dancers, also gave an electrifying performance.