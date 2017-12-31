Tanzanian superstar Rich Mavoko who will entertain his fans at Safari Park Hotel on New Year's eve. PHOTO | NATION

Tanzanian music superstar Rich Mavoko is in Kenya and will be performing at the Safari Park Hotel on the eve of the New Year.

The Roho Yangu hit maker jetted into the country earlier Saturday morning, and headed straight to the hotel where he will be staying for two days.

“I love Kenya and Kenyans. They are a special people and my family. Kenya is not just a market for my music, but my home too. I feel special to be here,” Mavoko said while speaking to Nairobi News.

Mavoko revealed that he will soon do a collaboration with Kenyan sensation Nyashinski. He, however, did not disclose details about when their song will be released.

“Kenya artists need to work together to take their music to the next level. Collaborations with artistes enjoying a wider continental presence will greatly boost Kenyan music,” he said.

COLLABOS

Mavoko has recently established himself among the top cadre artistes on the regional and continental music scene.

He has done high-profile collaborations with big names in Africa, including his latest hit Rudi featuring Nigeria’s Patoranking.

Rudi and Sheri continue to enjoy massive airplay regionally, a feat that is replicated on YouTube. Each of Mavoko’s recent hits has recorded more than 1 million views on YouTube.

The soft-spoken artiste worked with Kaka Empire early in his music career before he was signed by Diamond’s Wasafi Records.

Mavoko’s compatriots and top Tanzanian artistes Diamond Platnumz and Rayvanny are also in the country and will perform on Sunday night at the Chrome Invasion New Year Bash in Naivasha.



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus