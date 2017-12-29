FROM LEFT: Nyashinski, DJ Hypnotic and rapper Khaligraph Jones. PHOTOS | NATION

Kenyans will be in for what promises to be the ultimate New Year party on December 31 at Wild Waters Mombasa.

Dubbed NRG Wave, the party, which starts at 6pm till 6.00am, will feature a line-up of 12 A-list artistes, 12 top DJs and 3 unique stages for the revelers’ experience.

Some of the big names that will be on stage include Nyashinski, Khaligraph Jones, King Kaka, Avril, Akothee and Tanzania’s Rayvanny, while the top DJ’s will include DJ Wesley, DJ Hypnotic, and DJ Xclusive who will be helped by MC’s DNG, MC Gates and Mzazi Willy Tuva.

FIREWORKS DISPLAY

Promising to be a first of its kind, an iconic stage design, adrenaline-pumping disco lights and a fireworks display is set to light up the Mombasa night sky.

“We’re pulling all the stops to redefine what a NYE party should feel like. From the NRGized sound, stage and lights setup to the NRGized performances from our star-studded line up of East Africa’s finest music talent, this is the one party you don’t want to miss” the organisers said.

This year’s party will draw Kenyans from all over the country to enjoy the New Year’s experience courtesy of Coca Cola, Captain Morgan Gold, Safaricom, Little Cabs KE and the County of Mombasa.



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus