Mane (left) and The Cloak of Mankind. PHOTO | COURTESY

You won’t believe what the Mankind duo, Mane and The cloak, did with the Sh 1million that they got as a grant from a British Council East Africa Arts program called New Arts New Audiences (nana).

The duo have executive produced and directed their own movie and also made the entire soundtrack. The movie is due to be released later this month.

Their short film, Meet Me Outside, was shot on location in Zanzibar and London, and involved an international film crew.

In 2017, the group saw their first break into international stardom when their singles, North & Dark Skin, were picked up by Music Industry giants Sony Music Entertainment.

North was re-mixed and released and broke into the South African airplay charts and was featured in a number of Spotify playlists across 58 countries around the world.

Their EP with Sony Music, Headstart is dropping on March 23.

The dynamic duo may have dropped out of school to pursue their dreams but they have been climbing ever since.

The gifted and talented boy band released their first hit song called North after finishing high school.

It was such a huge hit that instantly thrust them into the limelight, paving way for their song, The King of Hearts, which was similarly well received.

The band was also featured in the 2015 Airtel Jam Sessions. The duo are showing no signs of slowing down.