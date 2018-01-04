Veteran musician Gabriel Omolo Aginga. PHOTO | COURTESY

Veteran musician Gabriel Omolo Aginga of the “Lunchtime” hit song is dead.

Gabriel, who was among the few surviving veteran musicians of the 1960s and 70s, died after a short illness on Wednesday night at the Busia District Hospital.

Speaking to journalists Thursday morning, his counterpart Charles Makawita confirmed that the 79-year-old Gabriel had died from breathing complications after being admitted to the hospital on Tuesday.

“His widow, Alice Adeya, called me last evening to the hospital when she realised his condition had deteriorated,” said Charles .

The two musicians were childhood friends who both hail from Nyabeda Village in Uholo, Ugunja, Siaya County.

Radio broadcaster James Onyango Joel, who also hails from Ugunja, said he also learnt of the musician’s death through the widow.

BEST COMPOSERS

“Omolo was one of the best composers whose music will be remembered for its enticing social commentaries,” Onyango said.

Until the time of his death, Gabriel was among the few surviving greats of the Swahili music generation of the 1960s until the 90s.

Born in 1939, Omolo was raised at the Kenya Railways quarters of Muthurwa and later in Makongeni, Nairobi.

He learnt how to play the guitar while at St Peter Claver Primary School, where he also sang in the choir.

His career took off in the 1960s when he joined the iconic Equator Sound Band where he played alongside Daudi Kabaka, Fadhili William, Zambian legend Nashil Pichen Kazembe and Peter Tsoti .

The band was formed in 1960 by veteran producer Charles Worrod who also managed the Equator Sounds Studio.

Notably, it was Gabriel who played the bass guitar on the famous “Pole Musa” a composition by Tsotsi.

Besides performing with the Equator sound Band, Gabriel also performed with the Eagles band Blue Shades and later Apollo Komesha band.