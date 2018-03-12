NTV’s Larry Madowo gets treatment at Aga Khan Hospital after the accident. PHOTO | COURTESYNTV’s Larry Madowo gets treatment at Aga Khan Hospital after the accident. PHOTO | COURTESY
By MWENDE KASUJJA

NTV’s Larry Madowo was in the weekend involved in a cycling accident that left his left arm injured.

Larry shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed after receiving treatment. The extent of the injury is unclear, but the news anchor said he would be rocking the sling everywhere.

His fans made fun of the injury, with some saying he was lucky he never sought treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital. In the wake of surgery mix up, he would probably have ended up with a bandaged leg instead, they said.

Some questioned Larry’s cycling skills, advising him not to cycle before getting children.

Here are some of the reactions he got online.