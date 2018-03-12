NTV’s Larry Madowo gets treatment at Aga Khan Hospital after the accident. PHOTO | COURTESY

NTV’s Larry Madowo was in the weekend involved in a cycling accident that left his left arm injured.

Larry shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed after receiving treatment. The extent of the injury is unclear, but the news anchor said he would be rocking the sling everywhere.

His fans made fun of the injury, with some saying he was lucky he never sought treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital. In the wake of surgery mix up, he would probably have ended up with a bandaged leg instead, they said.

Some questioned Larry’s cycling skills, advising him not to cycle before getting children.

Check out my hot new arm accessory after a trip to the ER for a bad fall while cycling. I’ll be rocking this baby everywhere pic.twitter.com/J4I5ktwqnw — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) March 10, 2018

Here are some of the reactions he got online.

Pole sana. — James Wamathai (@Wamathai) March 10, 2018

Pole, get well soon. But the golden rule: no cycling before you have babies. Cheers — Benji Ndolo (@BenjiNdolo) March 10, 2018

yaani @LarryMadowo unaanguka na bike then unaongezwa maji…waah mi nimeanguka na nduthi na chenye wasee huniongezea ni machungu tuh..aty they be like kwani wewe ni kipofu huoni penye unaenda😁😁😁😁 — Starnley_Sunjoy (@starnley_sunjoy) March 12, 2018

How on earth do you fall while cycling before you even fall in love.. Hehehe nway quick recovery bro — Peter Mulley (@Xidoh88) March 10, 2018

You are invited for interview tommorow but don’t come with a broken arm or any self inflicted injury…anyway get well soon. — Jakatwenga (@opargoo) March 10, 2018

enyewe hospitali ni tofauti. Larry anawekwa IV na ni mkono tu imevunjika, wewe endesha mpaka ushindwe kutembea utapewa Diastop😂 — Ngigi Wa Kariuki🇰🇪 (@ngigiKariukiG) March 10, 2018