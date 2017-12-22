Kenyan rapper Juliani. PHOTO | COURTESY
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI
A performer’s dream came true after Kenyans on Twitter gave him the required retweets to earn a slot in musician Juliani’s upcoming concert.
Ngatia, also known as Kababa, had tweeted musician Juliani asking how many retweets he required for a chance to perform in one of his shows.
Juliani responded quickly by setting a target of 5,000 retweets for the golden chance.
Tweeps rallied behind Kababa and in less than a week his post had been retweeted over 5, 000 times.
Juliani kept his side of the bargain by listing his upcoming shows for Kababa to choose the ones he wishes to perform in.
Here is a thread of the conversation between them.
