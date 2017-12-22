Kenyan rapper Juliani. PHOTO | COURTESY

A performer’s dream came true after Kenyans on Twitter gave him the required retweets to earn a slot in musician Juliani’s upcoming concert.

Ngatia, also known as Kababa, had tweeted musician Juliani asking how many retweets he required for a chance to perform in one of his shows.

Juliani responded quickly by setting a target of 5,000 retweets for the golden chance.

Tweeps rallied behind Kababa and in less than a week his post had been retweeted over 5, 000 times.

Juliani kept his side of the bargain by listing his upcoming shows for Kababa to choose the ones he wishes to perform in.

Here is a thread of the conversation between them.

Hi @JulianiKenya, How many RTs for me to perform at your album launch next year and fulfil this dream I had as a 17 year old? 😊 https://t.co/RpJ9VjPLHD — Ule Kababa Wa Marysto (@Ngartia) December 15, 2017

WE DID IT GUYS!!!! THE DEED IS DONE! IN LESS THAN A WEEK! THANK-YOU! THANK-YOU ! THANK YOU! THANK-YOU! pic.twitter.com/T847JxOVox — Ule Kababa Wa Marysto (@Ngartia) December 21, 2017





