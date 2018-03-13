Khloe Kardashian with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson during the baby shower at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles. PHOTO | COURTESY

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian hosted her family and friends to a pink-themed baby shower ahead of the arrival of her first child.

Khloe’s baby shower was held at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles featuring baby elephants and a hand written signages by her mom Kris.

The 33-year-old is expecting her first child, a daughter, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, of the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team.

After enjoying her baby shower, Khloe celebrated Tristan’s upcoming birthday at a private dinner party hosted by Rémy Martin at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood.

“💕 Where do I even begin?!?! How do I even begin to give thanks and praise to ALL of the people who took part in helping create the most incredible baby shower? @jeffleatham and his ENTIRE team and @mindyweiss and her ENTIRE team, THANK YOU for creating the most magical memories I get to keep for the rest of my life!!! WOW, is truly all I can say! They say “love is in the details”, I couldn’t agree more! Look at all the LOVE! From my mommy’s hand written Baby Thompson sign to each and every flower placed. Love was involved! I wish I could post every single picture! I’m still dreaming 💕,”Khloe wrote on Instagram.

The mom-to-be shared photos of her family and breathtaking décor done for her first baby shower.