Anerlisa Muigai with lucky winner Esther Njuguna. PHOTO | COURTESY

Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai is this year’s Santa and she is giving away sh20,000 to lucky followers on social media this festive season.

She kickstarted her giveaway on Saturday, gifting one Esther Njuguna for winning her ‘Guess my age’ challenge.

For that particular challenge, Anerlisa had shared a photo of herself at age 16 while attending a wedding.

Esther who was the third user to comment and first one to get it right was awarded sh20,000 and two cartons of Anerlisa’s Executive water.

Anerlisa has put her followers on standby for another giveaway soon.

She is set to celebrate her 30th birthday on January 9 and is not about to get comfortable. She feels theere is a lot she can still do.