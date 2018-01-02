Former Homeboyz Radio and Hits FM presenter Jeremy Odhiambo who died on New Year's eve. PHOTO | COURTESY

The Kenyan media is mourning the death of radio presenter Jeremy Odhiambo also known as Saliva Vic who died on New Year’s eve.

News of Jeremy’s demise was first shared on social media by K24 TV presenter Ciru Muriuki, who at one time was the deceased’s girlfriend.

Ciku eulogized Jeremy as someone who was open, smart, annoying, passionate and real.

“The last time we spoke on the phone, out of the blue, he told me how proud he was of me and that he loved me. He was a better friend to me than I was to him. The world just got a little darker. Rest well Vic. You have broken our hearts, but you’re free now. I love you,” wrote Ciku in a brief Facebook post.

In the hours after news of Jeremy’s death broke, there was speculation on social media regarding the cause of his demise.

However, his brother, Nick Ndenda, who is also a radio presenter, has since clarified that Jeremy didn’t commit suicide.

Jeremy DID NOT kill himself. Anyone who actually knew him would know that. He fell ill and unfortunately passed on. We are in mourning. Respect that. — Nick Ndeda (@NickNdeda) January 1, 2018

Jeremy worked as a radio presenter for a number of leading radio stations in Kenya including Homeboyz Radio and Hits FM.