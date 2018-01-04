Eddie Ndichu with his wife Janet Mbugua. PHOTO | COURTESY

Opera, an Internet browser company, has appointed Eddie Ndichu to drive its diversification into financial services in Africa.

Eddie Ndichu is the husband of former Citizen TV presenter Janet Mbugua.

In a statement, Opera said it had hired Mr Ndichu as the managing director and vice-president for fintech in Africa.

In this position, he will be charged with formulating the company’s strategy in the electronic payments business.

“The role includes the development of micro lending, remittances, payments and transaction capabilities using new-to-the-world technologies including mobile and the Internet,” said Opera.

Mr Ndichu joins Opera barely a month after the company launched OPay, a web-based payment service, in Kenya.

OPay integrates into a user’s browser and allows them to pay utility and phone bills. It represents a new strategy for the Norwegian Opera whose traditional core business is the mobile web browser.

The appointment of the former KCB Group executive is also a sign that Opera has firmed up plans to open up a regional office in Kenya.

Opera says it will invest Sh10.3 billion ($100 million) in the continent over the next two years.