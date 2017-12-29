Starehe MP Charles Njagua (left) during a past press conference at Parliament Buildings. PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA

Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua aka Jaguar has left his fans confused after revealing the ticket prices for his New Year show in Mombasa this weekend.

A poster that he shared on Facebook, indicates that a single ticket for the first-time MP’s performance on New’s Years eve in Mombasa’s club Lambada, will cost a whopping $500 (Sh50,000).

As a result, the Kigeugeu hitmaker’s fans have been left wondering whether it was a misprint or a marketing strategy by the musician.

Some of the fans wanted to know why he is charging so much while others advised him to stick to politics.

Here are some of the reactions on Facebook.