Socialite Huddah Monroe. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Socialite Huddah Monroe has kept the Instagram republic guessing on what she is up to after dramatically deleting nearly all her photos on Instagram.

She only left three pictures of products from her Huddah Cosmetics brand.

Huddah rose to fame for boldly posting her semi-nude pictures on Instagram, especially those detailing her travels abroad.

In one instant, she shocked her 1.2 million followers on Instagram with a picture of her nipple.

She however gave a hint of her changing social media strategy last year the socialite by stating she will no longer post semi-nude pictures of herself on social media.

RELATED STORIES:

Socialite Huddah Monroe shows off nipple

Huddah to Nairobi men: None of you can afford ‘sleeping with me’

Socialite Huddah Monroe reveals source of high-end lifestyle – VIDEO



Latest Stories

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus