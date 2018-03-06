Socialite Huddah Monroe has kept the Instagram republic guessing on what she is up to after dramatically deleting nearly all her photos on Instagram.
She only left three pictures of products from her Huddah Cosmetics brand.
Scrubbing away makeup can be harsh on our skin and eyes, but these soft MAKE UP REMOVER wipes from @huddahcosmetics @huddahcosmetics are the REAL DEAL for wiping even the most professionally done face completely clean without any irritation and doesnt CAUSE BREAK OUTS after use! : It’s has all the ingredients that are great for your skin , ingredients that control blemishes , dark spots and leaves your skin looking smooth , youthful and vibrant . : The SCENT is out of this world and it’s FOR ALL SKIN TYPES @huddahcosmetics TRY US and you’ll thank us later!😍😍😍 #ParabenFree #HuddahCosmeticsKE
Huddah rose to fame for boldly posting her semi-nude pictures on Instagram, especially those detailing her travels abroad.
In one instant, she shocked her 1.2 million followers on Instagram with a picture of her nipple.
She however gave a hint of her changing social media strategy last year the socialite by stating she will no longer post semi-nude pictures of herself on social media.
