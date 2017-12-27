LEFT: Grace Msalame. RIGHT: Mr Paul Ndichu with his new wife Ms Momanyi. PHOTOS | COURTESY
By NAIRA HABIB
Former TV anchor Grace Msalame’s baby daddy is expecting his first child with his new wife.
Paul Ndichu shared a picture of his wife’s protruding belly on his Instagram page. The two got married in May in a lavish invite-only wedding.
Ms Msalame and Mr Ndichu got twin girls during their brief relationship.
The twin were flower girls at their father’s wedding with their step-mum.
