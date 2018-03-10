Eve D’Souza during the interview with Nairobi News. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Eve D’Souza, one of the most creative Kenyan personalities, has candidly shared a carjacking and rape ordeal that she was subjected to by two men in June 2005.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, the ever bubbly D’Souza said the two men who carjacked and raped her have never been arrested.

The media personality, radio presenter and actress says it took her almost 10 years to heal and that it is her job that enabled her to get over the experience.

“I went for one counselling session but I didn’t go back. It wasn’t for me. I instead dived into work and radio was my therapy. It took me longer to get past the attack this way. It happened in 2005 but I didn’t fully feel healed until around 2014,” said D’Souza.

The Varshita actor and a former radio girl however says the experience made her stronger.

STRONGER

“I honestly can say it’s made me a stronger and more determined woman, but it showed me first-hand that nothing is put in your path that you’re not strong enough to handle,” she said.

“I’ll admit that to this day, I am very cautious about love. It takes a while for me to feel safe in the situation, but I think that’s better in the long run anyway.”

On whether there is a Mr Right in sight, she said:

“At the moment there is no Mr Right but it’s still early in the year, so you never know. The way my family approaches relationships is, until it is dead serious I don’t want to introduce anyone. My self-esteem has always been based on my career and not on relationships. It’s not like I’m dying to show off a man.”



